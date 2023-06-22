Win Stuff
The Hattiesburg Zoo home to two new zebras

Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes 2 animals
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is home to two, new, striped friends.

The zoo recently acquired two new female zebras. They are in the Africa exhibit.

The grass-fed animals can live to be 30 years old.

Assistant curator Stephen Taylor said the zoo was excited about their new animals.

“Like I said, these two new females, they’re incredibly sweet,” Taylor said. “The keepers have really enjoyed working with them about 30 days behind the scenes before they turn them loose for the guests to see,” he said. “We’ve grown really attached to them and we love to see the guests come and get used to them and see how sweet they are.”

The zoo is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

