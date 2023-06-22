Habitat needs volunteers for accessibility ramp project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is looking for volunteers to help build accessibility ramps for people with disabilities.

It’s all part of a project called “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”

It began last year with a grant from Leadership Pine Belt.

So far, HFHPB has built about a half dozen ramps with help from volunteers.

The organization said additional volunteers are needed now to build more ramps.

“We have two (people) that we really, really want to help before the summer is over and, hopefully, some church organizations or some youth groups or some wonderful corporate entities would like to come out and fellowship with Habitat and help us do a little good in the community,” said Akwete Muhammad, volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt.

“We’re just struggling right now. We’re trying to keep volunteers going and help us with those ramp builds.”

Habitat for Humanity also is finishing up work on its 71st home.

The new house is being built in Palmer’s Crossing.

Muhammad said with the help of volunteers, Habitat should complete that project by late July.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.