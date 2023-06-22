FestivalSouth presents ‘The Rainbow Fish: Music and Movement’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - FestivalSouth still is going strong.

On Wednesday, the group hosted a children’s event called, “The Rainbow Fish: Music and Movement.”

Around 70 children turned out for the program.

The book, “The Rainbow Fish” was ready by the staff. Then, the children took part in an arts-and-crafts event.

“Parents are always looking for things for kids to do and so we like to provide free opportunities for kids to get out of the house but also do it in a way that promotes the arts and brings high-quality arts programming to kids in the community,” said Jennifer Timidaiski, Children’s Event coordinator. “We are just so grateful to the Hattiesburg library for letting us be in the space today, in the air conditioning.”

FestivalSouth’s last children’s event this summer will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. in Sumrall. Children are asked to dress up as their favorite prince or princess.

