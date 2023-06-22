Win Stuff
Driver survives ‘violent’ rollover accident in Forrest County

A Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled over, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree...
A Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled over, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree stump in the front yard of a house.(Macedonia Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver made a “miraculous” survival after a wreck on Tuesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. on June 20, firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a one-vehicle rollover accident on Lynn Ray Road. They discovered a Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree stump in the front yard of a house.

A Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled over, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree...
A Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled over, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree stump in the front yard of a house.(Macedonia Fire Department)

First responders said the driver was ejected from the vehicle but miraculously only suffered minor injuries, which were treated at a local hospital.

Macedonia VFD remained on-scene for approximately one and a half hours until the vehicle was removed and debris cleared.

First responders said the driver was ejected from the vehicle but miraculously only suffered...
First responders said the driver was ejected from the vehicle but miraculously only suffered minor injuries, which were treated at a local hospital.(Macedonia Fire Department)

The cause of this incident is under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

