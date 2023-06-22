Driver survives ‘violent’ rollover accident in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver made a “miraculous” survival after a wreck on Tuesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m. on June 20, firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a one-vehicle rollover accident on Lynn Ray Road. They discovered a Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree stump in the front yard of a house.

First responders said the driver was ejected from the vehicle but miraculously only suffered minor injuries, which were treated at a local hospital.

Macedonia VFD remained on-scene for approximately one and a half hours until the vehicle was removed and debris cleared.

The cause of this incident is under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

