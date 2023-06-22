Could ChatGPT replace personal trainers?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If it seems too good to be true … it probably is!

Using a computer, specifically ChatGPT to get your fitness regime together is indeed one-stop shopping. but how much can it help at the start of a fitness journey?

“I wouldn’t recommend it, because what ChatGPT or any other generic model’s going to do is create a generic answer for that question,” says Dr. Jose Martinez, University of Southern Mississippi assistant professor of Computer Science.

“For example, if you say, ‘Can you make me a training plan?’ it’s going to do it, but it’s not going to be specific for your conditions.”

When setting a fitness goal, it’s important to start asking a few questions.

“What kind of exercise do you need specifically for your body?” Martinez said. “I wouldn’t recommend for these models to make any kind of exercises.”

Martinez and others pointed to personal trainers.

“I do not think it’s a good idea for people to use ChatGPT for personal training simply for the fact of you are getting good knowledge as in just exercises, but you have no idea (how) to correctly perform those exercises,” said Benton Lewis, Hattiesburg Crunch Fitness personal trainer. “The biggest thing with a personal trainer is we are here and we know what to do and how to perform those exercises to make sure that you do that safely.”

Want to start on a fitness journey? A visit to the doctor may be the first stop..

If not sure where to start your fitness journey, ChatGPT can point in the right direction.

But don’t rely on your computer screen to help hit goals.

“It has no way to really just know how many calories your intake needs to be, so you’re going to get a lot of basic wall information and it’s just not going to work” Lewis said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.