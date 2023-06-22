Collins 2023 Football Schedule

Collins Tigers

8/18: @ Lumberton- 7 p.m.

8/25: @ Northeast Jones- 7 p.m.

9/1: vs. Seminary- 7 p.m.

9/8: @ Mt. Olive- 7 p.m.

9/15: vs. East Marion (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.

9/22: @ West Marion- 7 p.m.

9/29: vs. North Forrest*- 7 p.m.

10/6: vs. Mize* (Senior Night)- 7 p.m.

10/20: @ Richton*- 7 p.m.

10/27: @ Heidelberg*- 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.