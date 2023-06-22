Collins 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
Collins Tigers
- 8/18: @ Lumberton- 7 p.m.
- 8/25: @ Northeast Jones- 7 p.m.
- 9/1: vs. Seminary- 7 p.m.
- 9/8: @ Mt. Olive- 7 p.m.
- 9/15: vs. East Marion (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.
- 9/22: @ West Marion- 7 p.m.
- 9/29: vs. North Forrest*- 7 p.m.
- 10/6: vs. Mize* (Senior Night)- 7 p.m.
- 10/20: @ Richton*- 7 p.m.
- 10/27: @ Heidelberg*- 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent
