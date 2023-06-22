Chick-fil-A starts “Kid’s Give-back Day” in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Chick-fil-A in Hattiesburg hosted its first-ever “Kid’s Give-back Day,” and it put a lot of smiles on faces.

Children enjoyed making posters, painting with their handprints, coloring pictures and writing notes to local first responders.

“I personally like doing this event because it does bring families in here,” said Amanda Drummond, Chick-fil-A Marketing senior leader. “A lot of people don’t know that we do thank yous and it’s just awesome.

“We just thank you for everything that you do, day in and day out, and we just wanted to say thank you because that’s what today is, a thank-you, give-back day to our community.”

The next Chick-fil-A giveback day is next Wednesday morning, but other giveback days also are scheduled.

