Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Amber Alert canceled; 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.(NCMEC)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Massachusetts State Police said a 4-year-old girl has been found safe after she was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday.

Police said shortly after noon Thursday that the girl was found safe in Cheshire and more information will be released later. They thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.
Florida woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-59
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested 56-year-old Jack Stevens after a high-speed car chase...
Jones County deputies make arrest in 3rd high-speed chase in 5 days
Since the business opened in September 2022, the City of Hattiesburg said more than 80...
Resolution passed to reduce violence at Top 5 Bar & Grill in Hattiesburg
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of an accident on I-59 where an...
18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court
Supreme Court rules against a man who was given 27 years in prison for having a gun
A Toyota SUV that had left the road, rolled over, struck a tree and came to rest on a tree...
Driver survives ‘violent’ rollover accident in Forrest County
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible