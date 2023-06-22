Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported

According to video from a passerby, an 18-wheeler appears to have flipped down an embankment on...
According to video from a passerby, an 18-wheeler appears to have flipped down an embankment on I-59.(Submitted by: Chase Denstel)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is actively working the scene of an accident on Interstate 59 near the Purvis exit.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday. All southbound lanes of traffic were initially blocked. Highway patrol officers were eventually able to begin slowly directing thru-traffic, but MHP said that drivers should expect significant delays for a while.

June 22, 2023

Video from a driver passing by the scene of the accident shows that a semi-truck carrying what looks like medium-sized construction equipment flipped upside down.

MHP reported that at least one individual suffered severe injuries from an accident, and another driver passing by the scene reported seeing a medi-evac helicopter responding to the scene.

A passerby reported seeing a medi-evac helicopter respond to the scene.
A passerby reported seeing a medi-evac helicopter respond to the scene.(WDAM)

This is a developing story, and WDAM will continue to post updates as they become available.

Caption

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas
Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.
Florida woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-59
Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey arrested 56-year-old Jack Stevens after a high-speed car chase...
Jones County deputies make arrest in 3rd high-speed chase in 5 days
Since the business opened in September 2022, the City of Hattiesburg said more than 80...
Resolution passed to reduce violence at Top 5 Bar & Grill in Hattiesburg
-
JCSD narcotics agents make 3 arrests Monday after executing search warrant at local motel

Latest News

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported significant traffic delays due to an accident on I-59...
I-59 Semitruck Accident - 6/22
.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time”: Relief efforts continue in Louin
18-wheeler crashes on I59 near Purvis
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes 2 new zebras
The Hattiesburg Zoo home to two new zebras