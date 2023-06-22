18-wheeler flips on I-59 near Purvis exit, severe injuries reported
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is actively working the scene of an accident on Interstate 59 near the Purvis exit.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Thursday. All southbound lanes of traffic were initially blocked. Highway patrol officers were eventually able to begin slowly directing thru-traffic, but MHP said that drivers should expect significant delays for a while.
Video from a driver passing by the scene of the accident shows that a semi-truck carrying what looks like medium-sized construction equipment flipped upside down.
MHP reported that at least one individual suffered severe injuries from an accident, and another driver passing by the scene reported seeing a medi-evac helicopter responding to the scene.
This is a developing story, and WDAM will continue to post updates as they become available.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.