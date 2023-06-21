“We’re just taking it one day at a time”: Relief efforts continue in Louin

LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - Ieesha Moore, a mother of three who lost her aunt and home to a tornado earlier this week. still was standing strong Wednesday.

“Even though, you know, we did lose my aunt (George-Jean Hayes), we are still thankful and blessed and my family is still standing strong,” Moore said. “We are keeping our faith and were just taking it one day at a time.”

Those who were impacted by Monday’s EF3 tornado said it’s a moment they’ll never forget

“I looked into my moms eyes, and she was praying, and then I just closed my eyes and started praying,” Moore said. “Then after that, everything was over with. I remember hearing everything in the house just tearing apart.”

Many affected by the storm gathered at Community Church Wednesday for a hot meal.

And many said they were thankful their community was able to come together so quickly and push through this tragedy.

“I was in the storm and I had some needs and these people came through and it makes me feel so good to see people when you’re in need that come to your rescue,” said tornado victim Jessie Sims. “So much help. I thank God for all the help they have given us and showing a lot of love for us in Louin.”

Some of the volunteers pitching in Wednesday were from Louin. Giving back, they said, is the least they can do for the townspeople who helped raise them.

“Such a blessing to be up here (Wednesday) to be able to give back to the community where I was born and raised, that gave me so much and did so much for me,” volunteer Sherlinda Cook said. “It’s a blessing to be a blessing.”

Though the volunteers may not have gone through the particular storm, some said they find the feeling of loss to be familiar.

“I want to give back because I was in this situation before,” said volunteer Yolanda James. “I lost my home when Hurricane Katrina came through and I lost everything. I’ve been in their shoes before and I know how it feels. God put on my heart to come out and give”

To donate to the Moore family directly, click here.

To make a donation to help all Louin victims through the Salvation Army, click here or text MSTORNADOES to 51555.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.