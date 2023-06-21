Wayne County 2023 football schedule

Wayne County

8/24: at Oak Grove – 7 p.m.

9/8: vs. Greene County – 7 p.m.

9/15: vs. West Jones – 7 p.m.

9/22: at George County – 7 p.m.

9/29: vs. D’Iberville – 7 p.m.

10/6: at East Central* – 7 p.m.

10/13: vs. Gautier* – 7 p.m.

10/20: at Stone County* – 7 p.m.

10/27: vs. Laurel* – 7 p.m.

11/3: at Vancleave* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 4-5A opponent

