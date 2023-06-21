Win Stuff
Gov. Reeves visits Jasper Co.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves visited Louin to assess the damage left by the deadly tornado.

Reeves talked to members of the media and the public outside the Community Baptist Church at 454 County Road 168 around 4 p.m.

The U.S. National Weather Service said a strong EF-3 tornado was responsible for at least 25 known injuries and one fatality.

The Jasper County Emergency Management Agency estimated that 20 to 30 homes were severely damaged or destroyed.

Crews in Louin are now working to fix downed power lines and clear debris from the roads.

