Things are going to heat up over the next several days.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/20
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
This evening will be partly cloudy and humid as temperatures fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday will be warm with highs in the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers possible during the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm as highs top out into the low to mid 90s.

Next week will be much hotter as a “heat dome” builds in. Highs will top out into the mid to upper 90s.

