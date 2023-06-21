Special walk-in immunization clinics to be held in Jones, Forrest health departments

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt counties will be holding special walk-in immunization clinics this week.

The Forrest County Health Department, located at 300 Klondyke Street, in Hattiesburg, will be held on Thursday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Jones County Health Department, located at 5168 Highway 11 North, in Ellisville, will be held on Friday, June 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinics are being provided to help make children up to date on required school vaccinations. Additional nursing staff will be available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently.

The health department said parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.

Certain vaccinations are required for first-time school entry and 7th-grade entry in Mississippi. Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) that indicates the required vaccinations have been received prior to school registration.

Form 121 can be obtained from your child’s immunization provider, but MSDH now offers a convenient way for parents to check their child’s immunization record online and print out the required Form 121 or download the document to send to the school.

MyIR Mobile is an online portal that gives users access to their official state immunization records. It allows users to not only see their own immunization records but to also add family members to their profiles to see if their child is up to date or needs their next vaccination. If none are needed, a certified Form 121 can be downloaded or printed.

Verification through a phone number or email address is required to keep records safe and secure. Only immunization records of Mississippi residents are accessible through this program.

You may check with your physician or county health department if you have questions about which immunizations your child will need.

Childhood vaccinations are available at county health departments by appointment.

For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, click HERE.

