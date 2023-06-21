Salvation Army helping relief efforts in Louin

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Crews in Louin are working to fix downed power lines and clear debris from the roads as they work to restore a community damaged by Sunday night’s deadly twister.

Organizations like the Salvation Army were on hand to give away food and water to residents, and Capt. Keisha McMullin said the group will return to Louin as often as they have to.

“We’re planning to continue to be here as much as needed throughout this week,” said McMullin. “We’re just going to try to assess the situation day-by-day.”

While residents are in need of items to support their physical health, the Salvation Army is also providing emotional support and prayers to keep the community’s spirits lifted.

“For instance, one of the ladies we prayed for this morning—she shared with us her situation how she lost everything,” McMullin said. “We were just here to encourage her. It might be dark today, but joy comes in the morning.”

Those efforts are especially appreciated by one resident whose family lost their home in the tornado.

“I’m grateful for it because my grandmother and my aunt lost their house completely,” said Alayashia Wilson. “It’s devastating to hear, but to know that everybody is praying for us and giving us what we need is just a blessing.”

The Salvation Army will return to the community center in Louin at 10 a.m.

For more information on how you can help with tornado relief efforts in Jasper County, click HERE.

