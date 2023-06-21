Richton 2023 football schedule
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Richton
- 8/25: at Wayne Academy – 7 p.m.
- 9/1: vs. Pisgah – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: at Resurrection Catholic – 7 p.m.
- 9/15: vs. Loyd Star – 7 p.m.
- 9/22: at Sacred Heart – 7 p.m.
- 9/29: vs. Heidelberg* – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: at North Forrest* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: vs. Collins* – 7 p.m.
- 10/17: at Mize* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.