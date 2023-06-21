Richton 2023 football schedule

Richton

8/25: at Wayne Academy – 7 p.m.

9/1: vs. Pisgah – 7 p.m.

9/8: at Resurrection Catholic – 7 p.m.

9/15: vs. Loyd Star – 7 p.m.

9/22: at Sacred Heart – 7 p.m.

9/29: vs. Heidelberg* – 7 p.m.

10/13: at North Forrest* – 7 p.m.

10/20: vs. Collins* – 7 p.m.

10/17: at Mize* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

