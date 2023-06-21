Resolution passed to reduce violence at Top 5 Bar & Grill in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A resolution has been passed by the Hattiesburg City Council in regard to reducing violence from taking place at Top 5 Bar & Grill.

Resolution #2023-89 was passed after a 3-0 vote (with one abstained) during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

According to City of Hattiesburg Chief Communications Officer, Samantha Alexander, the resolution will allow the city attorney to take action in Chancery Court as a way to prevent further acts of violence at the business, located at 6104 U.S. Highway 49.

“The city fully supports thriving businesses who add to the quality of life for Hattiesburg residents and visitors,” the city said in a release about the resolution. “However, there has been a continued pattern of negligence to the security of the business and the well-being of its patrons and residential neighbors.”

Alexander said the city attorney will take action this week to “immediately and permanently abate the public nuisance,” which is outlined in the resolution.

Since the business opened in September 2022, the City of Hattiesburg said more than 80 disturbance calls have been made, with two recent incidents involving weapons.

On Saturday, May 27, a man went to the restaurant to buy lunch when he was robbed and beaten with a weapon in the parking lot, receiving injuries that needed treatment from a local hospital. The city said the facility did not have security there or cameras that could help in the arrest of the suspect.

Following the May 27 incident, the Hattiesburg Police Department considered to management that the facility get upgrades, like cameras that survey the parking lot, that would allow for better security practices, but no measures were taken, according to the city.

On Saturday, June 10, a shooting happened around midnight, where three people were injured, with one being critically injured, and 75 shell casings from five different weapons were recovered. Multiple vehicles and a local business were also damaged due to gunfire.

