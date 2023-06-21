Win Stuff
Recovery efforts in the Louin community

Recovery efforts are underway in Louin and in parts of Jasper County after an EF-3 tornado touched down late Sunday night.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Recovery efforts are underway in Louin and parts of Jasper County after an EF-3 tornado touched down late Sunday night.

There’s damage all over the community, more than people can see from County Road 16.

However, crews are working on power lines and people are delivering water and food and trying to restore a small glimpse of normalcy in their lives.

“We got a lot of churches, a lot of restaurants are feeding us daily, but it’s still at the end of the day we need the assistance,” said Kimberly Ross, a Louin resident.

Many residents are left with nothing, causing financial strain.

“A lot of people had to go back and forth to work because we can’t afford to miss work and some can’t go to work because our homes are gone,” Ross said.

The American Red Cross is in town providing cooling shelters, food and water, yet cannot provide financial resources at this time.

“We’re working with the emergency manager to figure out what everybody, who everybody’s is affected and then from there we figure out what the next assistance is that we’re able to do,” said Melody Storgaard, a disaster program specialist with the American Red Cross.

Several electric crews have been working non-stop hopping to restore electricity to the area, but Coast Electric said it’s a long process.

“It’s every pole, we’re changing out so it’s going to be all new poles, new wire, everything,” said Chris Britt, a journeyman. “Doing a whole restoration project, bringing new wire poles and everything, just building a whole line through here.”

However, the need goes far beyond what people can see. Several elected officials are visiting the community, hoping to get money directed to Louin.

We have to let the local community (and) local officials make those decisions as to what they need and once they do, they’ll be a channel of paperwork and a process that they will move up the channels to the federal government and if it qualifies then the congressman will be obviously getting on board with trying to help get federal funding here,” said Jimmie Nichols, the field representative and law enforcement coordinator for Congressman Michael Guest.

For more information on how you can help with tornado relief in Jasper County, click HERE.

