Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Pine Belt organization collecting donations for Louin

Buckley Newspapers is collecting items at all its locations to send to those affected by the storm.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt organization is lending a helping hand to those in Louin.

Buckley Newspapers is collecting items at all its locations to send to those affected by the storm. They are asking for items such as water, Gatorade, non-perishable food items and canned goods and peanut butter and jelly.

“Whenever you have a town like Louin, that’s probably around 350 to 400 people and it takes out 75 to 80 homes that is a large majority so organizations and community papers like us, those are vital to help people get back on their feet,” said General Manager Kevan Lindsey. " I was there all day, Monday, surveying damage, taking photos of all that, and seeing the devastation people need help. There were people who literally lost even the shoes that were on their feet.”

Buckley Newspapers is collecting supplies at all three of their locations, the Laurel Impact, Jasper County News and Smith County Reformer.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple captured images of the tornado that passed through Louin, Miss., from their home near...
1 dead, 25 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County
Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend
Fallen trees damaged houses and brought down power lines along Broad Street in Columbia.
Fallen trees bring down power lines, block road as storm passes Marion County
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon far out in the Atlantic, and could become a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

Latest News

Ladd Rhodes
Ladd Rhodes joins USM baseball coaching staff
Ladd Rhodes
Ladd Rhodes joins USM baseball coaching staff
6pm Headlines 6/20
Salvation Army helping relief efforts in Louin
Salvation Army helping relief efforts in Louin