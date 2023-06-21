Pine Belt organization collecting donations for Louin

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt organization is lending a helping hand to those in Louin.

Buckley Newspapers is collecting items at all its locations to send to those affected by the storm. They are asking for items such as water, Gatorade, non-perishable food items and canned goods and peanut butter and jelly.

“Whenever you have a town like Louin, that’s probably around 350 to 400 people and it takes out 75 to 80 homes that is a large majority so organizations and community papers like us, those are vital to help people get back on their feet,” said General Manager Kevan Lindsey. " I was there all day, Monday, surveying damage, taking photos of all that, and seeing the devastation people need help. There were people who literally lost even the shoes that were on their feet.”

Buckley Newspapers is collecting supplies at all three of their locations, the Laurel Impact, Jasper County News and Smith County Reformer.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.