Pilot featured during this week’s Sixth Street Museum District Discovery Days event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District is soaring to new highs with this week’s Discovery Day event, featuring pilot Samuel Washington at the African American Military History Museum.

According to the Sixth Street Museum District, Washington grew up on a farm northwest of Yazoo City and attended Humphreys County School System in Belzoni. After high school, he attended Mississippi Valley for two years before finishing his bachelor’s degree in management at Delta State University.

After college, he spent a brief tour with the U. S. Air Force. Then, Washington worked with the Yazoo County Department of Human Services for four years and the Mississippi Board of Nursing for nine years.

Washington later returned to Delta State to earn a master’s degree in business and commercial aviation. He became a management instructor in the aviation department at DSU in 2011 and also did a part-time stint with the Vicksburg Municipal Airport for three years.

A past president of the Mississippi Airports Association, Washington currently serves as the director of the Greenville Mid-Delta Airport and is a member of the Black Pilots Association.

Discovery Days are focused on children ages 9 - 12 years of age and take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

There is no fee to participate but registration is required by calling 601-450-1942, online or by email at usomuseum@hattiesburg.org.

For more information about summer events at the Sixth Street Museum District, click HERE.

The African American Military History Museum is located at 305 E. Sixth Street.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.