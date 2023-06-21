Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 4

Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A strong explosion hit a building in Paris’ Left Bank on Wednesday, leaving four people injured and igniting a fire that sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings, police said. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed, and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside, a Paris police official said.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the arrondissement, said four people were in “absolute emergency” condition.

“The explosion was extremely violent,” she said, describing pieces of glass still falling from buildings.

The neighborhood was cordoned off, and scores of emergency workers filled the area.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend
-
Law enforcement responds to high-speed pursuit on I-59
-
JCSD narcotics agents make 3 arrests Monday after executing search warrant at local motel
June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated...
Once wrongly imprisoned for notorious rape, member of ‘Central Park Five’ is running for office
A probable cause affidavit from Idaho State Police Detective Justin Klitch says Kaylor shot...
GRAPHIC: Man is accused of killing neighboring family whose son exposed himself to man’s kids
Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called...
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say
US approves meat grown from animal cells