MEMA: Cooling station offering some relief in Jasper County

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - Relief is arriving in various forms in the hard-hit town of Louin and other tornado-ravaged areas of Jasper County.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that a cooling station had opened at the Louin City Hall, 4240 Mississippi 15, and that donations were being collected and then distributed at the city’s fire station.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the June 19 storm in Jasper County as an EF3 tornado packing 150 miles per hour winds.

In Jackson County, local officials reported 300 homes and 80 businesses with damage.

MEMA will work to validate those numbers as assessments continue throughout the week.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the storm in Moss Point as an EF-2 tornado boasting 130 miles per hour winds.

A temporary shelter has been set up in Moss Point with the help of the Red Cross at The Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St.

Mental health resources, food and water are available at that shelter.

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to do the following:

File an insurance claim

Take photos of the damage

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool

Download the free MEMA App for customizable weather alerts.

For additional resources, MEMA is working with the American Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) and Salvation Army (601-982-4881).

