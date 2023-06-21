Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Law enforcement responds to high-speed pursuit on I-59

-
-(None)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Interstate 59 has been reported on Tuesday night.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said deputies assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in a 100+ mph pursuit with a vehicle out of Florida.

JCSD deputies utilized spike strips on I-59 at Mile Marker 85 at the Howard Tech Park Exit to disable the vehicle’s tires.

Two people are reportedly in custody.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple captured images of the tornado that passed through Louin, Miss., from their home near...
1 dead, 25 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County
Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend
Fallen trees damaged houses and brought down power lines along Broad Street in Columbia.
Fallen trees bring down power lines, block road as storm passes Marion County
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon far out in the Atlantic, and could become a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

Latest News

Louin Community recovery efforts
Recovery efforts in the Louin community
Hattiesburg Fire Department graduates class of 23′ recruits
Hattiesburg Fire Department graduates class of 23′ recruits
Recovery efforts continue in Jasper County
Drone footage in Jasper County
Drone footage in Jasper County