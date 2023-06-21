Law enforcement responds to high-speed pursuit on I-59

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Interstate 59 has been reported on Tuesday night.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said deputies assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in a 100+ mph pursuit with a vehicle out of Florida.

JCSD deputies utilized spike strips on I-59 at Mile Marker 85 at the Howard Tech Park Exit to disable the vehicle’s tires.

Two people are reportedly in custody.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

