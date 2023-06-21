Ladd Rhodes joins USM baseball coaching staff

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First-year Southern Miss baseball coach Christian Ostrander isn’t wasting much time adding to his coaching staff.

The Golden Eagles welcome back Ladd Rhodes, a volunteer assistant at USM in 2020. Rhodes has spent the last two seasons at Nicholls State as the hitting coach/recruiting coordinator.

Prior to his first stint in Hattiesburg, Rhodes was just down the road in Ellisville – an assistant at Jones College from 2016-19.

He played for Ostrander at Jones College from 2010-11, a major part of the Bobcats’ first trip and runner-up finish at the 2011 NJCAA World Series. Rhodes batted .345 that season with 20 stolen bases.

