Jones County deputies make arrest in 3rd high-speed chase in 5 days

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through the Hoy community of Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Deputy Matt Bailey attempted to stop 56-year-old Jack Stevens on Houston Road Tuesday afternoon.

Stevens, who was driving a Chrysler 300 sedan, refused to stop and fled. The pursuit traveled through several populated areas, including Houston Road, Hoy Road, Windsor Court, Lone Oak Apartments and Hoy Green Acres. Then he abandoned his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before Bailey could capture and arrest him.

Jack Stevens abandoned his vehicle in the Hoy Green Acres area and attempted to flee on foot. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

Jones County Deputy Matt Bailey was able to capture Jack Stevens after Stevens abandoned his vehicle and tried to flee on foot. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

During the pursuit, additional JCSD units and Constable Danny Gibson assisted Bailey by trying to box in Stevens, who nearly hit two JCSD patrol vehicles head-on.

Stevens faces the following charges:

Felony fleeing in a motor vehicle

DUI (1st offense)

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Driving with a suspended license

No insurance

He is booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility to await his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Jack Stevens, of Laurel, faces multiple charges related to a high-speed chase in Jones County. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

Sheriff Joe Berlin said no law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the pursuit, and no injuries were reported to law enforcement personnel. This marked the third high-speed pursuit the JCSD has been involved with in the past five days.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.