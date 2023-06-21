Win Stuff
How you can help: Mississippi Strong tornado relief

-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Louin, Miss., are picking up the pieces after a severe storm ripped through the community Sunday night.

The U.S. National Weather Service said a strong EF-3 tornado was responsible for at least 25 known injuries and one fatality. The Jasper County Emergency Management Agency estimated that 20 to 30 homes were severely damaged or destroyed.

While the danger has passed, rebuilding will take a long time.

WDAM-TV and WTOK-TV are teaming up to provide a text and online relief effort for victims of the Jasper County tornado.

You can make your donations by visiting www.gray.tv/relief or by texting MSTORNADOES to 51555.

