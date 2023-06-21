Heidelberg 2023 football schedule
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Heidelberg
- 8/25: at Perry Central – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/1: vs. Quitman – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/8: vs. Bay Springs – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/15: vs. Newton – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/22: at East Marion – 7:30 p.m.
- 9/29: at Richton* – 7:30 p.m.
- 10/6: at North Forrest* – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: vs. Mize* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: vs. Clarkdale – 7 p.m.
- 10/27: vs. Collins* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent
