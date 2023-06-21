Heidelberg 2023 football schedule

Heidelberg

8/25: at Perry Central – 7:30 p.m.

9/1: vs. Quitman – 7:30 p.m.

9/8: vs. Bay Springs – 7:30 p.m.

9/15: vs. Newton – 7:30 p.m.

9/22: at East Marion – 7:30 p.m.

9/29: at Richton* – 7:30 p.m.

10/6: at North Forrest* – 7 p.m.

10/13: vs. Mize* – 7 p.m.

10/20: vs. Clarkdale – 7 p.m.

10/27: vs. Collins* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.