Hattiesburg Fire Department graduates class of 23′ recruits

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Graduates of today and firefighters of tomorrow, the Hattiesburg class of 23′ fire recruits are now ready to ignite their careers after graduating from the training program.

The department graduated five recruits from its training program on Tuesday.

After 12 weeks of physical training, tests and preparation, the recruits are now ready to serve the City of Hattiesburg.

“It was a challenging course, not only physically but mentally,” said Dylan Fristo, a graduate. “It takes a toll on you after a while. Very excited, excited to finally start doing what we’ve been practicing this entire time.”

The ceremony included a speech from one of the course instructors, a class address by one of the graduates and remarks from Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

“Our new firefighters, congratulations you did it,” said Barker. “In you, we see a promise of Hattiesburg, we see the next firefighters of Mississippi. In you, we have confidence in the standard of excellence of firefighters in our city that will carry on for another generation. Because of you, the public will be in good hands.”

Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart said the team is excited about their new additions.

“We’re very excited to have the new guys come online,” said Stewart. “We have a long tradition of the Hattiesburg fire department being the best department in the gulf south and we’re going to bring these guys in and treat them like family and we’re happy to have them online.”

The ceremony ended with each recruit being pinned with their official badges.

