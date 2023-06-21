Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Former Holmes Co. official arrested for embezzlement

Melissa Upchurch
Melissa Upchurch(Shad White, State Auditor)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The former secretary of the Holmes County Water and Soil Conservation District has been arrested for embezzlement.

Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White said agents from his office arrested Melissa Upchurch.

Upchurch is accused of issuing and then depositing district checks into her own bank account from June 2020 to September 2022.

Upchurch was served with a $48,160.08 demand at the time of her surrender.

Upchurch faces 20 years and $25,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

According to its website, the Holmes County Water and Soil Conservation District promotes responsible land use decisions by providing information, technical guidance, and cost-share assistance to homeowners, farmers, and educators.

You can report fraud to State Auditor Shad White’s office online anytime here or via telephone during normal business hours at (800)-321-1275.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend
-
Law enforcement responds to high-speed pursuit on I-59
-
JCSD narcotics agents make 3 arrests Monday after executing search warrant at local motel
June 18, 2023, is a night Elnora Ross will remember all too well as she not only lost her home,...
Louin mother who lost daughter shares her heartbreak
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.
Florida woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-59
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Wayne Co. shootings arrested in Texas
Since the business opened in September 2022, the City of Hattiesburg said more than 80...
Resolution passed to reduce violence at Top 5 Bar & Grill in Hattiesburg
The building was home to the George Regional Community Surgery Center, Stonnington Orthopedics,...
Lucedale medical building destroyed in overnight fire