Florida woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-59

Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.
Crystal Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke, Fla.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is in custody in connection to a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 59 Tuesday evening.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in south Forrest County and ran into south Jones County before it ended.

According to FCSO, 44-year-old Crystal Mitchell of Pembroke, Fla., is charged with felony eluding - reckless driving and neglect of a child.

Mitchell is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center awaiting her first appearance before a judge. She is also a fugitive with felony warrants from Manatee County, Fla.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies assisted FCSO by deploying spike strips on I-59 near Exit 85 - the Howard Tech Park exit - in the northbound lanes. This disabled the tires on the fleeing vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated when more information is provided.

