Columbia 2023 football schedule
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Columbia
- 8/25: at D’Iberville – 7 p.m.
- 8/31: vs. West Marion – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: vs. Petal – 7 p.m.
- 9/15: at Jefferson Davis County – 7 p.m.
- 9/22: at North Pike – 7 p.m.
- 9/29: vs. Gautier – 7 p.m.
- 10/6: vs. FCAHS* – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: at Sumrall* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: at Lawrence County* – 7 p.m.
- 10/26: at Purvis* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.