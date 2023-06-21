Win Stuff
Columbia 2023 football schedule

Columbia Wildcats
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Columbia

  • 8/25: at D’Iberville – 7 p.m.
  • 8/31: vs. West Marion – 7 p.m.
  • 9/8: vs. Petal – 7 p.m.
  • 9/15: at Jefferson Davis County – 7 p.m.
  • 9/22: at North Pike – 7 p.m.
  • 9/29: vs. Gautier – 7 p.m.
  • 10/6: vs. FCAHS* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/13: at Sumrall* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/20: at Lawrence County* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/26: at Purvis* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

