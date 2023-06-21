Columbia 2023 football schedule

Columbia

8/25: at D’Iberville – 7 p.m.

8/31: vs. West Marion – 7 p.m.

9/8: vs. Petal – 7 p.m.

9/15: at Jefferson Davis County – 7 p.m.

9/22: at North Pike – 7 p.m.

9/29: vs. Gautier – 7 p.m.

10/6: vs. FCAHS* – 7 p.m.

10/13: at Sumrall* – 7 p.m.

10/20: at Lawrence County* – 7 p.m.

10/26: at Purvis* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.