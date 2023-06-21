Bay Springs 2023 football schedule
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Bay Springs
- 8/24: vs. Raleigh – 7 p.m.
- 9/1: vs. Taylorsville – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: at Heidelberg – 7 p.m.
- 9/15: vs. Philadelphia – 7 p.m.
- 9/21: at Choctaw Central – 7 p.m.
- 9/29: at Scott Central* – 7 p.m.
- 10/6: vs. Clarkdale* – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: at Newton* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: vs. Lake* – 7 p.m.
- 10/26: at Jefferson Davis County – 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 5-2A opponent
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.