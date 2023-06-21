Bay Springs 2023 football schedule

Bay Springs

8/24: vs. Raleigh – 7 p.m.

9/1: vs. Taylorsville – 7 p.m.

9/8: at Heidelberg – 7 p.m.

9/15: vs. Philadelphia – 7 p.m.

9/21: at Choctaw Central – 7 p.m.

9/29: at Scott Central* – 7 p.m.

10/6: vs. Clarkdale* – 7 p.m.

10/13: at Newton* – 7 p.m.

10/20: vs. Lake* – 7 p.m.

10/26: at Jefferson Davis County – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 5-2A opponent

