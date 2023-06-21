Win Stuff
3 sentenced to more than 100 years for killing an ex-Indiana University football player


FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial service for former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty in Indianapolis. Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge Wednesday sentenced three people to more than 100 years each in prison for the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

Marcus Anderson and Alijah Jones each were sentenced to 164 years in prison and Nakeyah Shields received a 108-year sentence in the May 2020 shooting death of businessman Chris Beaty. Anderson and Jones also were convicted of eight counts of armed robbery and Shields of seven robbery counts.

All three have said they plan to appeal their convictions.

Beaty, 38, was shot and killed May 30, 2020, in Indianapolis as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“I’m bout to walk around the block now to make sure my building is good,” Beaty texted someone moments before police found his body.

“Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a prepared statement.

Beaty, a former defensive lineman, played for three state championship-winning teams at Indianapolis Cathedral High School before going on to play for Indiana University. He was known to some as Mr. Indianapolis because of his unwavering support and enthusiasm for the city.

