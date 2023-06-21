Win Stuff
06/21 Ryan's "Summer Starts" Wednesday Morning Forecast

Today is the start of summer, and also interestingly enough one of our cooler days!
06/21 Ryan’s “Summer Starts” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Finally! A day without an official risk of severe weather in the Pine Belt! Now it isn’t out of the question a level 1 risk is inched into the area from the east, but even then it looks like the much more garden variety of “summer” storms. In fact, we’ll just see a few short-lived and spotty showers from what I’m seeing now, but getting a rumble of thunder if one really decides to show out isn’t impossible. That’ll be even later in the day than usual though, closer to sunset than lunchtime since everything will struggle now that all that upper level support is gone.

As far as today goes it’ll be a fairly typical SUMMER day. I can say summer day officially because as of 11:47 AM this morning, the summer solstice has begun! Thankfully not going to be even as hot and humid as it has been recently, as we’re expecting a high near 90, which is exactly the average for this time of year. It is going to be more humid than normal with warmer mornings, but all in all pretty good for the South MS area. Especially compared to next week, which gives us another chance at our first 100 degree temperature day...and that “heat dome” won’t be in any hurry to leave....

