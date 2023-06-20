Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Tips to help save for summer fun

Consider setting up a separate savings account for a dream purchase
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The most popular budgeting plans all encourage people to set aside some money for fun and entertainment.

Buying a boat, pool, or jet ski is possible, provided you properly budget.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said budgeting where each dollar goes is especially true when planning a vacation.

“Put a little bit aside from every paycheck and really factor in where you’re going to go on vacation, how much it’s going to cost and figure that there’s going to be some things that come up, that are going to be more expensive than you thought they’d be,” Joyce advised.

Joyce said to consider having that amount automatically withdrawn each month.

He said you can set up a separate savings account solely for that special purchase you want to make.

NerdWallet has recommendations for banks that facilitate setting up multiple savings accounts.

Joyce said if you feel you’ve missed the savings window this year, you can always start saving now for your special treat next summer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple captured images of the tornado that passed through Louin, Miss., from their home near...
1 dead, 25 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County
Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend
Fallen trees damaged houses and brought down power lines along Broad Street in Columbia.
Fallen trees bring down power lines, block road as storm passes Marion County
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon far out in the Atlantic, and could become a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

Latest News

An escaped cow interrupted a church's Vacation Bible School.
HOLY COW: Rogue farm animal interrupts church’s Vacation Bible School
-
JCSD narcotics agents make 3 arrests Monday after executing search warrant at local motel
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an...
Governor: I-95 traffic to resume this weekend with interim fix; permanent repair to follow
Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor