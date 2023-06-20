Sacred Heart 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Sacred Heart Crusaders
- 8/25: vs. St. Patrick- 7 p.m.
- 9/1: @ West Lincoln- 7 p.m.
- 9/8: @ St. Andrew’s- 7 p.m.
- 9/15: @ Sylva-Bay- 7 p.m.
- 9/22: vs. Richton- 7 p.m.
- 9/29: vs. East Marion*- 7 p.m.
- 10/6: vs. Salem*- 7 p.m.
- 10/13: @ Lumberton*- 7 p.m.
- 10/19 or 10/20: vs. Resurrection*- 7 p.m.
- 10/26: @ Enterprise Lincoln*- 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 8-1A opponent
