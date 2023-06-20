Sacred Heart 2023 Football Schedule

Sacred Heart Crusaders

8/25: vs. St. Patrick- 7 p.m.

9/1: @ West Lincoln- 7 p.m.

9/8: @ St. Andrew’s- 7 p.m.

9/15: @ Sylva-Bay- 7 p.m.

9/22: vs. Richton- 7 p.m.

9/29: vs. East Marion*- 7 p.m.

10/6: vs. Salem*- 7 p.m.

10/13: @ Lumberton*- 7 p.m.

10/19 or 10/20: vs. Resurrection*- 7 p.m.

10/26: @ Enterprise Lincoln*- 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-1A opponent

