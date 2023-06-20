Win Stuff
Sacred Heart 2023 Football Schedule

Sacred Heart Crusaders Logo
Sacred Heart Crusaders Logo(Sacred Heart Crusaders)
By Scott Kirk
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT
Sacred Heart Crusaders

  • 8/25: vs. St. Patrick- 7 p.m.
  • 9/1: @ West Lincoln- 7 p.m.
  • 9/8: @ St. Andrew’s- 7 p.m.
  • 9/15: @ Sylva-Bay- 7 p.m.
  • 9/22: vs. Richton- 7 p.m.
  • 9/29: vs. East Marion*- 7 p.m.
  • 10/6: vs. Salem*- 7 p.m.
  • 10/13: @ Lumberton*- 7 p.m.
  • 10/19 or 10/20: vs. Resurrection*- 7 p.m.
  • 10/26: @ Enterprise Lincoln*- 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-1A opponent

