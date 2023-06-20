Win Stuff
NWS: Survey teams find evidence of 5 tornados in Smith, Jasper counties

Additional tornado tracks will likely be assessed as teams investigate more damage.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Meteorologists with the U.S. National Weather Service are surveying storm damage in the area.

On Monday, survey teams found evidence of at least 5 tornadoes in Smith and Jasper counties. Additional tornado tracks will likely be assessed as teams investigate more damage.

Survey teams found tornado damage along 4 distinct tracks within Smith County, with preliminary data suggesting it was two EF-0 tornadoes in addition to two EF-1 tornadoes.

A stronger tornado in Jasper County was responsible for at least 25 known injuries and 1 fatality. Preliminarily, this tornado impacted the Louin vicinity with winds of at least 150 mph, EF-3, and a track length of almost eight miles.

Teams will continue to survey the area throughout the week.

A final assessment, including the survey results, is expected to be completed later this week.

The survey information will also be available online and on Facebook.

