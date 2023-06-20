National Weather Service ranked the tornado that swept through Jasper County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service out of Jackson has released its preliminary reports of the tornado that made an impact in Jasper County.

The preliminary report states this particular tornado is ranked as an EF-3 tornado.

The storm had max wind speeds of 150 mph and stayed on the ground for 7.6 miles.

One person has been reported dead, and there are 25 people that sustained injuries.

This report is just the preliminary report News 11 will provide more updates when they become available.

