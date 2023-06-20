Mississippi Strong: WDAM 7, WTOK partner with Salvation Army for tornado relief

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Residents in Louin, Miss., are picking up the pieces after a severe storm ripped through the community Sunday night.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, a strong EF-3 tornado in Jasper County was responsible for at least 25 known injuries and one fatality. The Jasper County Emergency Management Agency estimated that 20 to 30 homes were severely damaged or destroyed.

While the danger has passed, rebuilding will take a long time.

WDAM-TV is teaming up with fellow Gray Television station WTOK-TV to provide a text and online relief effort for victims of the Jasper County tornado.

You can make your donations by visiting www.gray.tv/relief or by texting MSTORNADOES to 51555.

“Storm damage like Jasper County experienced Sunday Night is heartbreaking and difficult for the people in rural areas where alternative housing and transportation resources are limited,” said Tim Walker, WDAM-TV General Manager. “The recovery for these WDAM and WTOK viewers will be long and challenging. Our Gray Television stations are working together through the Salvation Army to help provide much-needed immediate relief to those who are just beginning to put their lives back together.”

According to the Salvation Army’s website, it provides food, drinks, emotional and spiritual care and long-term recovery services to disaster survivors.

The website said 100% of your donation to the Salvation Army is applied to the disaster relief operation you select and administrative fees will never be applied to any disaster gift. If disaster donations exceed identified needs, excess funds will be restricted to support future disaster services.

“We will share the survivors’ stories and rally support as the community builds again,” said Jacque Harms, WTOK-TV General Manager. “We will do what it takes to raise money, find volunteers and assist in recovery efforts.”

- (WDAM)

