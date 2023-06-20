Juneteenth is not recognized as a state holiday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Juneteenth is the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Federal offices are closed. Those employees have a paid day off. But that’s not the case for state workers in Mississippi.

Organized Juneteenth celebrations are becoming more common in cities and towns across the Magnolia State. But legislators like Sen. Derrick Simmons have tried and failed to get it added to the list of state holidays.

“The world was watching the state of Mississippi in 2020,” explained Simmons. “And it was the longest legislative session in history. But we ended on a good note by changing our state flag. And with that same spirit, with that same energy, that same enthusiasm, I think we should do the right thing and recognize your team as a state holiday.”

Simmons and other Senate Democrats signed onto a bill that would’ve maintained the same number of state holidays by removing Confederate Memorial Day and replacing it with Juneteenth. It died in committee. Some Mississippians are frustrated to hear those efforts aren’t moving forward.

“It’s honestly foolish,” said Jeremy McDuffey. “We tend to bury particular things that stuck around injustice, especially when it comes to Black bodies.”

“I believe that Juneteenth should be recognized as a state holiday,” noted Cecila Hollins. “I feel like they should do more, give the information more out to the youth, and also my age group as well.”

Sen. Juan Barnett has filed more than one bill seeking to add the day to the state holiday list. It’s never gained traction.

“I just wished that, you know, we wouldn’t be last in everything,” said Barnett. “It’s very important that Mississippi is not just trying to follow a national trend and say, ‘Hey, we’re joining other states,’ but just to do it, because it’s the right thing to do.”

Currently, 28 states and the District of Columbia close their state offices and state workers have a paid day off.

Both Senators Simmons and Barnett say they plan to refile legislation in January attempting to add Juneteenth as a state holiday.

