Juneteenth celebrated in the Pine Belt

Several people in the Pine Belt took time today to celebrate Juneteenth.
By Kyra Lampley and Jay Harrison
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several people in the Pine Belt took time today to celebrate Juneteenth.

Some gathered at the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum to take part in a service and mark the meaning of the holiday.

Executive Director Marian Allen said it’s important to pay homage to the historical significance of June 19, 1865. That’s when all enslaved people in the united states gained emancipation.

“Juneteenth. the day of June 19 is our day of freedom,” said Allen. “when I say our, I mean African Americans. I mean for Black people, but it’s a celebration for all to enjoy because when one is not free we all are not free.”

The Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum is located on West 5th Street. it opened back in February of this year.

A  local musical group also hosted a Juneteenth celebration in Hattiesburg.

The event was held at Twin Peaks Rising and was hosted by FestivalSouth and the Restoration Tribe.

The group performed several renditions of gospel classics and songs by popular African American singers like Marvin Gaye.

On July 7, the group will give a free concert at Living Word Church in Hattiesburg.

Motivational Moments - June 19, 2023
JCSD releases Click-it-or-Ticket 2023 campaign numbers
Ellisville State School holds grand opening for splash pad