JCSD narcotics agents make 3 arrests Monday after executing search warrant at local motel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a local motel on Monday evening and arrested three individuals on illegal narcotics charges. Those arrested include:

*(A name or photo provided below does not mean this person is guilty of any crimes listed, only that they have been arrested and charged according to the Jones County inmate roster.)

Autoplay Caption

Wilson Graves, 42, of Laurel was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Desirae Milsap, 32, of Laurel was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and on a warrant.

Stacy Peltier, 46, of Laurel was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

During the warrant, JCSD narcotics agents seized 107 grams of methamphetamine from Graves. He had reportedly just bonded out of jail on June 12 on charges from the Laurel Police Department.

Both Milsap and Peltier were found to be in possession of meth as well, according to JCSD.

All three individuals are currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“Our narcotics agents continue to make arrests of those involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics in Jones County,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Unfortunately for Desirae Milsap and Stacy Peltier, they were in the motel room allegedly buying meth from Wilson Graves and were found by our narcotics agents to be in possession of meth at the time for the search warrant execution. We continue the fight against illegal narcotics in Jones County and these arrests should serve as a reminder to those involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics that we are committed to shutting down your operations.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.