Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

JCSD narcotics agents make 3 arrests Monday after executing search warrant at local motel

-
-(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a local motel on Monday evening and arrested three individuals on illegal narcotics charges. Those arrested include:

*(A name or photo provided below does not mean this person is guilty of any crimes listed, only that they have been arrested and charged according to the Jones County inmate roster.)

Caption
  • Wilson Graves, 42, of Laurel was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
  • Desirae Milsap, 32, of Laurel was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and on a warrant.
  • Stacy Peltier, 46, of Laurel was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

During the warrant, JCSD narcotics agents seized 107 grams of methamphetamine from Graves. He had reportedly just bonded out of jail on June 12 on charges from the Laurel Police Department.

Both Milsap and Peltier were found to be in possession of meth as well, according to JCSD.

All three individuals are currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“Our narcotics agents continue to make arrests of those involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics in Jones County,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Unfortunately for Desirae Milsap and Stacy Peltier,  they were in the motel room allegedly buying meth from Wilson Graves and were found by our narcotics agents to be in possession of meth at the time for the search warrant execution. We continue the fight against illegal narcotics in Jones County and these arrests should serve as a reminder to those involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics that we are committed to shutting down your operations.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple captured images of the tornado that passed through Louin, Miss., from their home near...
1 dead, 25 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County
Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend
Fallen trees damaged houses and brought down power lines along Broad Street in Columbia.
Fallen trees bring down power lines, block road as storm passes Marion County
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon far out in the Atlantic, and could become a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

Latest News

-
Mississippi Strong: WDAM 7, WTOK partner with Salvation Army for tornado relief
Everyone is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can reach those in need.
Moss Point tornado confirmed as EF-2 by NWS
Wilson Graves
JCSD narcotics make 3 arrests Monday after executing search warrant at local motel
Choctaw Indian Fair preview