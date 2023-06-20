How can you help? Local, state & federal agencies begin Louin recovery

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Louin residents are beginning the long process of recovering after a tornado tore through the community, killing one and injuring 25, on June 19.

Within hours of the storm’s devastation, relief organizations began mobilizing workers to help with the cleanup and resource distribution efforts. They were soon joined by local outreach groups and volunteers.

Donations of food, water and cleaning supplies also began to trickle in from local, state and federal agencies.

HOW CAN I HELP?

There are lots of ways for you to get involved and help. The following is a list of organizations seeking donations or volunteers to help with the recovery efforts:

WHAT CAN I DONATE?

While dozens of families lost everything in Monday’s storm, at this time, many places are only accepting specific donations due to storage and distribution restrictions. The following is a list of the most needed supplies:

Water

Non-perishable Food

Cleaning Supplies

Tarps

Storage Totes, Ziploc Bags & Trash Bags

Baby Supplies

Personal Hygiene Items

The Mississippi Department of Human Services also sent a statement to remind SNAP recipients they can apply for replacement benefits for food lost due to extended power outages and storm damage.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.