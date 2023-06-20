Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

How can you help? Local, state & federal agencies begin Louin recovery

Recovery efforts are underway after an EF-3 tornado devastated the Jasper County community
Your source for groups and organizations helping with tornado recovery in Louin, MS.
Your source for groups and organizations helping with tornado recovery in Louin, MS.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Louin residents are beginning the long process of recovering after a tornado tore through the community, killing one and injuring 25, on June 19.

Within hours of the storm’s devastation, relief organizations began mobilizing workers to help with the cleanup and resource distribution efforts. They were soon joined by local outreach groups and volunteers.

Donations of food, water and cleaning supplies also began to trickle in from local, state and federal agencies.

HOW CAN I HELP?

There are lots of ways for you to get involved and help. The following is a list of organizations seeking donations or volunteers to help with the recovery efforts:

WHAT CAN I DONATE?

While dozens of families lost everything in Monday’s storm, at this time, many places are only accepting specific donations due to storage and distribution restrictions. The following is a list of the most needed supplies:

  • Water
  • Non-perishable Food
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Tarps
  • Storage Totes, Ziploc Bags & Trash Bags
  • Baby Supplies
  • Personal Hygiene Items

The Mississippi Department of Human Services also sent a statement to remind SNAP recipients they can apply for replacement benefits for food lost due to extended power outages and storm damage.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple captured images of the tornado that passed through Louin, Miss., from their home near...
1 dead, 25 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County
Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend
Fallen trees damaged houses and brought down power lines along Broad Street in Columbia.
Fallen trees bring down power lines, block road as storm passes Marion County
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon far out in the Atlantic, and could become a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

Latest News

State officials visit Jasper Co.
State officials visit Jasper Co.
6pm Headlines 6/19
Brooklyn Engine 1 arrived on the scene and found the trailer tires were on fire.
Forrest Co. Fire Service responds to Monday incidents
Residents of Moss Point begin cleanup process after receiving damage from tornadoes.
Moss Point residents begin cleanup process after tornado damage