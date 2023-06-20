Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Forrest Co. Fire Service responds to Monday incidents

Brooklyn Engine 1 arrived on the scene and found the trailer tires were on fire.
Brooklyn Engine 1 arrived on the scene and found the trailer tires were on fire.(Forrest County Fire Service)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Fire Service said it responded to two incidents on Monday.

Around noon, FCFS responded to an 18-wheeler trailer fire along with the Brooklyn Fire Department and McLaurin Volunteer Fire Department.

Brooklyn Engine 1 arrived on the scene and found the trailer tires were on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The FCFS and the Brooklyn Fire Department also responded to a vehicle rollover with injuries at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The patient was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at times time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple captured images of the tornado that passed through Louin, Miss., from their home near...
1 dead, 25 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County
Welfare check leads to discovery of two dead at Collins residence
Deceased identified in Collins murder-suicide
Breakdown of the severe threats expected across the Pine Belt
FIRST ALERT: Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather is expected Today
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend

Latest News

6pm Headlines 6/19
10pm Headlines 6/19
Additional tornado tracks will likely be assessed as teams investigate more damage.
NWS: Survey teams find evidence of 5 tornados in Smith, Jasper counties
-
Juneteenth celebrated in the Pine Belt