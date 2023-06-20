Forrest Co. Fire Service responds to Monday incidents

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Fire Service said it responded to two incidents on Monday.

Around noon, FCFS responded to an 18-wheeler trailer fire along with the Brooklyn Fire Department and McLaurin Volunteer Fire Department.

Brooklyn Engine 1 arrived on the scene and found the trailer tires were on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The FCFS and the Brooklyn Fire Department also responded to a vehicle rollover with injuries at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The patient was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at times time.

