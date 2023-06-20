Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake for a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water.(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Officials in Indiana have identified a drowning victim as a woman who was more than seven months pregnant.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Ladakh Farley drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The lake is about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

The coroner said Farley was about 7 ½ months pregnant.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of the lake for a report that two swimmers – a man and a woman – were struggling in the water.

A witness was able to rescue the man, but the woman went under the water and did not resurface. Her body was recovered from the lake at around 3 p.m.

Farley’s drowning death has been ruled an accident.

In a Facebook post, the Hobart Fire Department wrote, “We highly encourage anyone who wants to swim in open water or in a pool to wear a life vest.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple captured images of the tornado that passed through Louin, Miss., from their home near...
1 dead, 25 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County
Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend
Fallen trees damaged houses and brought down power lines along Broad Street in Columbia.
Fallen trees bring down power lines, block road as storm passes Marion County
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon far out in the Atlantic, and could become a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

Latest News

An escaped cow interrupted a church's Vacation Bible School.
HOLY COW: Rogue farm animal interrupts church’s Vacation Bible School
-
JCSD narcotics agents make 3 arrests Monday after executing search warrant at local motel
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference following the collapse of an...
Governor: I-95 traffic to resume this weekend with interim fix; permanent repair to follow
Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
Idaho man charged with 4 counts of murder in shooting deaths of his neighbors, including one minor