06/20 Ryan's "Quieter" Tuesday Morning Forecast

Can’t say we won’t see anything across the area today, but most will see nothing but sun.
06/20 Ryan’s “Quieter” Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

I can’t say with absolute certainty we won’t see any thunderstorm activity today, but things are definitely looking much quieter out there today. In fact, I’d say at least 2/3 of the area today won’t see anything other than sun and afternoon cloud cover. That would be the northwestern 2/3 of the Pine Belt, looking like no significant activity should develop north of Pearl River/Stone County or east of Marion County. If a particularly well organized storm does develop, it may hold together long enough to push into the Pine Belt, but that’s our only chance today. Looks like there’s a formation zone over Natchez today, which will be producing whatever occurs today. All of that is enough to land a level 2 risk of severe weather, though again only for those few southwestern counties I mentioned. Be “weather aware” of any thunderstorms that form today, but also take comfort in the fact the chance of seeing anything concerning is much, much lower than it has been.

As far as sensible weather goes, expect another slightly above average, hot and humid one. Today’s high is expected near 93, though could be closer to our 90 if I’m underestimating the cloud cover. Either way, it will still actually FEEL closer to 100, just under “Heat Advisory” criteria. Still, stay as hydrated as you can and as cool as possible if you must spend extended time outside. It will trend slightly cooler over the next few days as 30-40% rain chances return, but next week is looking to bring the upper 90s back....

