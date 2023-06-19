Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Three formed Monday morning far out in the Atlantic. It’s forecast to...
Tropical Depression Three formed Monday morning far out in the Atlantic. It’s forecast to become a tropical storm or even a hurricane by midweek as it closes in on the eastern Caribbean islands by late-week.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tropical Depression Three formed Monday morning far out in the Atlantic. It’s forecast to become a tropical storm or even a hurricane by midweek as it closes in on the eastern Caribbean islands by late-week.

The next name on the list is Bret (or Cindy, if something else gets named first). This system is too far away to be considered a credible threat to the Mississippi Gulf Coast at this time. But the WLOX First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring its developments over the next week.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welfare check leads to discovery of two dead at Collins residence
Deceased identified in Collins murder-suicide
Breakdown of the severe threats expected across the Pine Belt
FIRST ALERT: Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather is expected Today
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
A couple captured images of the tornado that passed through Louin, Miss., from their home near...
1 dead, 18 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County
-
Single-vehicle wreck snaps power pole in Jones Co.

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson gives you a glimpse into the forecast for the week ahead.
6/19 - Rex Thompson’s Monday Morning Forecast
Tornado aftermath footage from Louin, Miss.
A couple captured images of the tornado that passed through Louin, Miss., from their home near...
1 dead, 18 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County
06/18 Ryan's "Stormy Again" Sunday Night Forecast
06/18 Ryan’s “Stormy Again” Sunday Night Forecast