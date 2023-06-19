Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tropical Depression Three formed Monday morning far out in the Atlantic. It’s forecast to become a tropical storm or even a hurricane by midweek as it closes in on the eastern Caribbean islands by late-week.

The next name on the list is Bret (or Cindy, if something else gets named first). This system is too far away to be considered a credible threat to the Mississippi Gulf Coast at this time. But the WLOX First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring its developments over the next week.

If you didn't hear, Tropical Depression Three formed in the Central Atlantic this morning! It will likely become Tropical Storm Bret by Tuesday. For now, it's not a Gulf Coast threat, but we'll closely watch it as it moves westward. @wlox #mswx pic.twitter.com/hPO0YJVrIw — Meteorologist Taylor Graham (@TaylorGrahamWX) June 19, 2023

