Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus

There are numerous reports of damaged trees, downed power lines, and damage to homes and commercial buildings in Moss Point.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Severe storms left behind flooding and damage across Jackson County Monday afternoon, but the worst of it appears to be in downtown Moss Point where a tornado touched down.

Eight people were trapped inside the M&M Bank on Main Street. All have been freed and marked safe.

There’s roof damage and interior water damage to several Moss Point High School buildings. The gymnasium was severely damaged and the football field’s press box is nowhere to be found.

Moss Point High School gymnasium following the tornado.
Moss Point High School gymnasium following the tornado.(WLOX)
Moss Point High School sustained significant roof and water damage from Monday's storms. School Superintendent Dr. Oswago Harper tells us what he's seen so far.

There are numerous reports of damaged trees, downed power lines, and damage to homes and commercial buildings in Moss Point. Everyone is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can reach those in need.

A temporary shelter has opened for those affected by the storms.

Downed trees, roof damage, and power outages. That's what residents along Elder Street in Moss Point are dealing with tonight.
Homeowners in Moss Point are scrambling to clean up damage and check on neighbors after a tornado ripped through town Monday afternoon.

WLOX News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight says there's storm damage at M&M Bank, First Baptist Church, the Moss Point High School gym, press box, and homes along Dantzler.
Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen. Malary White from MEMA has details.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welfare check leads to discovery of two dead at Collins residence
Deceased identified in Collins murder-suicide
Breakdown of the severe threats expected across the Pine Belt
FIRST ALERT: Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather is expected Today
A couple captured images of the tornado that passed through Louin, Miss., from their home near...
1 dead, 18 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County
-
List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
-
Single-vehicle wreck snaps power pole in Jones Co.

Latest News

MEMA drone footage of damage in Jasper County after overnight tornado
To request a replacement of SNAP benefits, households must submit a replacement SNAP request to...
SNAP replacement benefits available for those affected by recent storms
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon far out in the Atlantic, and could become a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic
Five people were arrested in three separate incidents over four days in Jones County.
3 incidents, 4 days, 5 arrests: Jones County deputies stay busy over weekend