People trapped, buildings damaged from tornado in Moss Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A tornado has been confirmed in Moss Point, and is moving through Jackson County. Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point and surrounding areas are also under a Flash Flood Warning.

At 3:15pm, officials told WLOX News eight people were trapped inside the M&M Bank on Main Street in downtown Moss Point. They have since been freed and marked safe.

There are numerous reports of damaged trees, downed power lines, and damage to homes and commercial buildings in Moss Point. Everyone is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can reach those in need.

Insane multiple vortex tornado crossing Pascagoula River in Jackson County. Video by Scott Higginbotham @WLOX #mswx pic.twitter.com/evqfHr2RBT — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) June 19, 2023

Pics sent to @WLOX from a viewer showing what Alfred L. says is possibly the tornado that hit Moss Point on Monday afternoon seen from Hwy 613 looking west. #mswx @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/nq1pu7FH0d — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) June 19, 2023

Residents are being told to take cover. Stay tuned to WLOX news for updates.

Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen. Malary White from MEMA has details.

