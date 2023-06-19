Northeast Jones 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Northeast Jones Tigers
- 8/25: vs. Collins- 7 p.m.
- 9/1: @ West Jones- 7 p.m.
- 9/8: vs. Wingfield- 7 p.m.
- 9/15: vs. South Jones- 7 p.m.
- 9/22: @ Pass Christian- 7 p.m.
- 10/6: @ Quitman- 7 p.m.
- 10/13: vs. Forest- 7 p.m.
- 10/20: @ Morton- 7 p.m.
- 10/26: vs. Mendenhall- 7 p.m.
