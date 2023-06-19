Northeast Jones 2023 Football Schedule

Northeast Jones Tigers

8/25: vs. Collins- 7 p.m.

9/1: @ West Jones- 7 p.m.

9/8: vs. Wingfield- 7 p.m.

9/15: vs. South Jones- 7 p.m.

9/22: @ Pass Christian- 7 p.m.

10/6: @ Quitman- 7 p.m.

10/13: vs. Forest- 7 p.m.

10/20: @ Morton- 7 p.m.

10/26: vs. Mendenhall- 7 p.m.

